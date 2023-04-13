BRICS Currency vs US Dollar: Is the end of Dollar dominance near? [Business Africa]

Can a BRICS currency counter the US dollar?

Can the so-called BRICS countries successfully facilitate a viable alternative to the US dollar? The ongoing global financial crunch and confrontational US foreign policy could explain why the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have stepped up efforts to launch an alternative currency to the United States dollar. In this report, we answer several questions including what is required to make this vision a reality, and the possible implications of this move to African economies.

Ugandan skies at full capacity

Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority says it has registered an eighty-seven percent recovery in air passenger traffic at Entebbe International Airport, an indication that the country is pulling away from the COVID-19 slump. We assess the situation on the ground through the eyes of the national carrier, Uganda Airlines.

African Bonds: Credible Alternative

African bond assets can be a credible alternative for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Several African institutions are calling for a reform of the global financial architecture as a review of potential US bank losses in 2022 demonstrates that African bond assets are a less riskier alternative for investors.