BRICS Currency vs US Dollar: Is the end of Dollar dominance near? [Business Africa]

Can a BRICS currency counter the US dollar?
Can the so-called BRICS countries successfully facilitate a viable alternative to the US dollar? The ongoing global financial crunch and confrontational US foreign policy could explain why the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have stepped up efforts to launch an alternative currency to the United States dollar. In this report, we answer several questions including what is required to make this vision a reality, and the possible implications of this move to African economies.
Ugandan skies at full capacity
Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority says it has registered an eighty-seven percent recovery in air passenger traffic at Entebbe International Airport, an indication that the country is pulling away from the COVID-19 slump. We assess the situation on the ground through the eyes of the national carrier, Uganda Airlines.
African Bonds: Credible Alternative
African bond assets can be a credible alternative for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Several African institutions are calling for a reform of the global financial architecture as a review of potential US bank losses in 2022 demonstrates that African bond assets are a less riskier alternative for investors.
Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president despite court challenges - minister
EU condemns Chad's “regrettable” expulsion of German ambassador
New malaria vaccine gets green light from Ghanaian authorities
ICC arrest warrant for Putin a big dilemma for South African government
Tunisia: 10 African migrants dead after boat sinks
Vanishing Heritage: How Egypt's pricey traditions are fading away