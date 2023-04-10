1700 migrants reach island of Lampedusa

Italy
Around 1700 migrants have reached the island of Lampedusa in the last 48 hours, causing the local reception point to become overcrowded.
The tiny Sicilian island lies only about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Tunisian coast.
Footage from Sky Italia captured on Sunday showed dozens of migrants aboard an Italian Coast Guard vessel being helped off the boat and onto an awaiting mini-van.
According to Interior Ministry figures, more than 28,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year – almost four times those who arrived over the same period in 2022.
However, the number of those reaching Italian shores after voyages aboard unseaworthy boats launched by traffickers, usually based in Libya or Tunisia, have dwindled compared to the hundreds of thousands who were rescued at sea a few years earlier.
Since its inception six months ago, Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, which includes anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini, has cracked down on humanitarian rescue boats operating in the central Mediterranean north of Libya.
01:10
"Boat carrying 400 migrants adrift in Mediterranean" - Sea-Watch
01:31
DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder
Go to video
Tunisia: twenty Senegalese migrants still missing
Go to video
Guadeloupe: investigation begins after the sinking of a migrant boat
01:42
Tunisia: Migrants demonstrate outside the UN facility in Tunis
01:15
EU defends its aid to migrants in Libya