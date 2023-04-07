Rwanda commemorates 29th anniversary of genocide

Rwanda commemorates the the 29th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis. This morning, as every year, an official ceremony, organized at the Gisozi National Memorial in Kigali, marks the beginning of the 100 days of commemoration. "I thank all of you for refusing to be defined by this tragic history" says the President Paul Kagamé, who speaks at the event.

Ahead of 7 April, the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide had hinted that History shows that hate speech can be a precursor to the commission of atrocity crimes as happened in the Holocaust and in the genocides against the Tutsi in Rwanda. And therefore should be avoided.

"Today, we gather to honour the continued sacrifice of survivors and remember all those we lost during the genocide against the Tutsi."

"We cannot, however, ignore the fact that things like violence and hate speech persist. Not so far away from here." said Paul Kagamé, President of Rwanda.

On the sidelines, France is to build a memorial to the victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide, it said Friday, as Kigali marks 29 years since the slaughter.

The announcement comes after President Emmanuel Macron in 2021 recognised that his country bore responsibility in the killing of 800,000 mostly Rwandan Tutsis between April and July 1994.