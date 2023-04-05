Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Twitter logo changed! Elon Musk replaces Twitter's blue bird with 'Doge' Meme

Twitter logo changed! Elon Musk replaces Twitter's blue bird with 'Doge' Meme
New twitter logo   -  
Copyright © africanews
@elonmusk
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Twitter

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has recently announced that he's bid farewell to Twitter's signature bird logo and replaced it with a popular internet meme.

As of now, when Twitter users open the website, they will be greeted with a new loading screen featuring Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who served as the inspiration for the infamous Doge meme. 

Additionally, Twitter's homepage display picture has been replaced with the same meme. This change has stirred a lot of excitement and buzz among social media users and has left many wondering what this change could mean for the future of Twitter.

It is speculated that this could be an April Fools’ joke that showed up two days late or it could be much bigger than that. With this little stunt, the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gone up by 10 percent. However, it is still lower than its peak price in May 2021.

Notably, Musk is facing a $258 million racketeering lawsuit that accused him of operating a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..