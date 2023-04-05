Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya: Ruto on two-day visit to Kigali, says 'positive developments' in eastern DRC

L- William Ruto, R- Paul Kagame   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Rwanda

Kenyan President William Ruto has met with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to discuss the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the protests in Nairobi.

The meeting on Tuesday was part of Ruto's official two day visit to Kigali on the invitation of President Paul Kagame in what is also the Kenyan leader's first visit to Rwanda since he came to power last year September.

"The last month has seen a lot of positive developments around the challenge of security in eastern DRC," Ruto standing alongside Kagame told reporters.

According to a statement from the Kenyan State House in Nairobi, the agenda of the trip is to deliberate on areas of “mutual interest and cooperation” including the integration projects on the Northern Corridor, the main supply line for imports out of the region to Rwanda, through Kenya.

So far, Ruto has visited, or met, with leaders from Uganda, DR Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Burundi, in keeping with what he calls pursuit of good neighbourliness.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..