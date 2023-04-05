Kenya: Ruto on two-day visit to Kigali, says 'positive developments' in eastern DRC

Kenyan President William Ruto has met with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to discuss the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the protests in Nairobi.

The meeting on Tuesday was part of Ruto's official two day visit to Kigali on the invitation of President Paul Kagame in what is also the Kenyan leader's first visit to Rwanda since he came to power last year September.

"The last month has seen a lot of positive developments around the challenge of security in eastern DRC," Ruto standing alongside Kagame told reporters.

According to a statement from the Kenyan State House in Nairobi, the agenda of the trip is to deliberate on areas of “mutual interest and cooperation” including the integration projects on the Northern Corridor, the main supply line for imports out of the region to Rwanda, through Kenya.

So far, Ruto has visited, or met, with leaders from Uganda, DR Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Burundi, in keeping with what he calls pursuit of good neighbourliness.