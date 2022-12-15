Actors look back on making of “Knives Out: Glass Onion”

Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc has a new mystery to unravel.

“Knives Out: Glass Onion” follows a party of sycophants and friends of billionaire Miles (Ed Norton) who find themselves trapped on an island with a murderer on the loose.

As with the first “Knives Out” movie, director Rian Johnson has assembled an all-star cast including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista.

Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc is the only returning character — with the British actor saying he works as hard as he can to get back into the headspace of the Southern sleuth, especially given Blanc’s accent.

“I’m on it all the time, all the time,” he said. “I have to work really hard at it, but once it’s in, it’s in and then it is part of me.”

But does he adopt Blanc’s Southern drawl at the dinner table with wife Rachel Weisz? Not a chance.

“My family’s not that nice, I’m not allowed to do that,” he laughs.

The film also stars Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline - and Johnson says the synergy of the cast made for a perfect shooting experience:

"Just having now two experiences with groups of world class actors that are also lovely people that we can hang out with on the weekends and get drunk with and just have a great kind of almost theater camp experience with making these ensemble movies," he smiled.

His cast members agreed, with Odom Jr saying that towards the end of the shoot it felt like the cast was "breathing together."

One thing that perhaps aided the cast bonding was a cocktail party hosted by Craig, where murder mystery games were played and alcohol was consumed:

"Put actors in a room with free food and free booze, see what happens," smiled Craig.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is released on Netflix on December 23.