Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

United said in a statement that they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

The development comes days after Ronaldo took part in a television interview during which he said that he felt "betrayed" by the club and that he had no respect for current United boss Erik ten Hag.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," the statement added.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United for a second spell last year but he had fallen out of favour this season.

The Portuguese international, currently in Qatar playing in the World Cup, issued his own statement which read: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early."

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."