Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Risk of over-borrowing by African governments (Business Africa)

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Ruth Lago

Business Africa

The average inflation rate in Africa is expected to reach 13.5 % this year while 20 countries are on the verge of excessive debt. Is it still possible to avoid the stagnation of our economies?

In Nigeria, the business climate is gloomy and uncertain. From a lack of reforms to limited infrastructure, obstacles to growth are numerous/ companies are calling out to authorities in charge of the sector.

And in Rwanda, the digitalization of the continent was at the heart of the most important internet connectivity event in Kigali.

Sub-Saharan Africa's debt now stands at about 60% of the GDP, while 40% of countries in the region are experiencing double-digit inflation. The cost of essential food is one of the factors driving this spike. 50% of staples making up the consumer basket are imported.

To solve this issue, experts are urging states to step up measures to increase their revenues.

International economist Magaye Gaye from Dakar and Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka from the University of Zambia, tell us more about this issue.

We now head to Nigeria. One of the most industrialized economies on the continent/faces enormous challenges in terms of electricity supply, infrastructure, and access to finance. All these are crippling start-ups and businesses. A forum on industrialization in the next decade was an opportunity to look for solutions to this plight.

Over a ten-year span, the total international bandwidth capacity in Africa has increased 50-fold and the number of cell phone subscribers has doubled, yet large areas lack access to network coverage. In Kigali, experts have been working on the subject.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..