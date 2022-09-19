Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia: Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police

President of the Islamist party Ennahda speaks during a meeting in Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The parliamentary elections are set for Sunday Oct.6, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassene Dridi/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Tunisia

Tunisian opposition leaders will be questioned by the police on Monday. The chief of the Islamist party Ennahdha Rachid Ghannouchi, and his right-hand man Ali Larayedh were summoned by the country's anti-terrorism unit.

According to party officials, quoted by Reuters, the Ennhada leaders are questioned for allegedly "sending jihadists to Syria".

Ghannouchi told the news agency he was unaware of the reasons he’ll have to appear before the police.

On the party’s Facebook page, a statement read Sunday that the group "had always respected the judiciary", accusing the authorities of "targeting the opposition" and a diversion off "the actual economic and social difficulties the party faces".

Ghannouchi who’s 81 has been under investigation since June amid allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..