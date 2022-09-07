Tunisian calligrapher collaborates with top cosmetics brand

Tunisia
Tunisian calligrapher Mohamed Kilani Tbib, also known as Inkman, creates unique works inspired by the Arabic and Latin alphabets.
For the last eight years, the 32-year old artist has been exploring and perfecting his talent in his studio in the outskirts of the Tunisian capital, Tunis.
"The particularity of my work is perhaps the style of writing. It's writing with Latin characters, but in an arabesque style that makes the calligraphy I do a bit different", said Mohamed Kilani Tbib, graphic designer and calligrapher.
His works have not gone unnoticed and recently the artist was invited to create a perfume bottle for French cosmetics brand, Guerlain.
"For me, the collaboration with Guerlain is the result of several years of work and sacrifice. For me, it's a great opportunity. I was on cloud nine through this project", admits Mohamed Kilani Tbib.
The artist hopes that the opportunity to work with a high-profile brand will help him to take the next step in his career and reach a global audience.
"As an artist based in Tunisia, it's true that it is difficult to progress quickly. There is work to be done, especially in terms of laws and [in finding a way that, ed.] would make things easier for visual artists in general" concludes Inkman.
