South Africa actor and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

South African actor and model Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32.

Dean died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said on Tuesday.

In "Triangle of Sadness'', directed by Ruben Ostlund, Dean and Harris Dickinson play a celebrity fashion-model couple on a cruise for the ultra-rich that descends into chaos.

The film won the Palme D'Or at Cannes in May and opens in the US and most of Europe in October.

Speaking at the premiere of "Triangle of Sadness" in Cannes, Charlbi Dean, said:

"That's great to hear. I keep thinking people are lying to my face. I'm always like, 'But really, tell me. Tell me.' But no, that's what I'm hearing. And I'm just like, 'Yes!' I said to Ruben it must be like, so tough coming from 'The Square' that was received so well and having such big expectations from everyone to be here must be nerve wracking. So I was like, for me, I'm like, I've already won. Like I'm already at Cannes with the movie. That's so unbelievable. Like, anything is just a cherry on on top at this point for me, you know?"

She was born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised.

Dean began modeling as a child, making frequent appearances on fashion runways and magazine covers in the decades that followed.