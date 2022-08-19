Senegal's Sonko announces presidential bid, warns France against meddling

Senegal's main opposition politician Ousmane Sonko on Thursday he would be running for in 2024. But the target of Sonko's message appears to be President Macky Sall, who hasn't ruled out seeking a third term.

The opposition suspects that Sall will seek re-election after retaining a parliamentary majority in recent legislative elections.

"I say this with all the objectivity in the world, there is no one better placed than us to win the presidential election of 2024 if God be willing and that is why we must remain focused. And it is because they are convinced of this that they have decided to put a stop to this project. When I say "they", we must understand that it is Macky Sall and his regime," Sonko said

Sonko was a runner-up in the 2019 vote which Sall won convincingly.

The firebrand politician has accused the president of working with France to block his candidacy.

"France must have the dignity of Germany, which does not rely on any colony and which is the first economic power of Europe, it must have the dignity of Norway, of Denmark, of all the other European powers, countries. It must have the dignity of flying with its own wings rather than continuing to suck the blood of its ex-colonies. If this is not to like France, I do not like her."

Sonko Yewi Askan Wi alliance won 80 seats in total, less than enough to sabotage the President's agenda in parliament.