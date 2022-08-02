Welcome to Africanews

Interview with Chad's Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké

The Prime Minster of Chad, Albert Pahimi Padacké   -  
By Barbara Loundou

Inflation

In this interview, the Prime Minister of Chad, Albert Pahimi Padacké, answers our questions on the security, economic and political challenges facing his country.

He discusses the national reconciliation dialogue scheduled for August, the end of the political transition, inflation and the withdrawal of Mali from the G5 Sahel.

