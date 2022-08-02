Baby infected with Marburg virus dies in Ghana

A baby has died of Marburg in Ghana as health authorities clarify the figures of those killed by the virus that is from the same family as Ebola.

This brings to two the total number of people who have died in Ghana in the current outbreak.

The 14-month-old's father was the first person to have died in the country,

The baby's mother, meanwhile, has tested positive for the virus but is "alive and well" according to a BBC news report sourced from the Ghana government which says the mother is receiving care in an isolation centre to prevent further spread of the illness.

Another patient thought to have died of Marburg was later confirmed negative, after post-mortem tests revealed the 51-year-old man did not in fact have the disease, the report further stated.

WHO experts head to Guinea after Marburg virus case https://t.co/Cl3UhaiHNE — africanews 😷 (@africanews) August 10, 2021

The Marburg virus is highly infectious and similar to Ebola - causing fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss.

This is the second time that Marburg has been identified in West Africa. There was one confirmed case in Guinea last year, but that outbreak was declared over in September, five weeks after the case was discovered.

previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have also been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda, the WHO says.

According to the WHO, the virus killed more than 200 people in Angola in 2005, the deadliest outbreak on record according to the global health body.