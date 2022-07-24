Kenyan elections loom, opposition candidate Odinga tackles corruption

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua continue to rally as the general election gets closer. In the central city of Murang'a, the pair tackled corruption, a major theme of these elections in a country where according to current president Uhuru Kenyatta, 2 billion Kenyan shillings are lost daily to this plague.

"As you have been told by my deputy Martha Karau, corruption is the worst enemy of Kenya. If you elect me, I will slay the monster.", promised the presidential candidate in Murang'a. While his deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua said they vowed for a government that took "care of the resources of the country".

The five-time candidate Odinga never reached the presidential seat. But this time around the 77-year-old veteran politician hopes for a different outcome after picking a female deputy who could become the first female deputy president. A historic and strategic choice that could draw the attention of Kenyan female voters who make up half of the registered voters.

"I support Raila because he has chosen Martha Karua, he will better our lives and that of farmers", said Elizabeth Muranga, a supporter at the rally.

The final campaign rallies should take place on August 6, three days before the elections on August 9.