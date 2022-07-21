Streets of Dakar flooded after heavy rains

Floodwaters submerge streets and homes across the Senegalese capital as the rainy season, which lasts from July to October, begins.

The capital received 84 millimetres (3.3 inches) of rain within two hours on Wednesday, according to media reports citing the National Civil Aviation and Meteorological Agency (ANACIM).

Locals have blamed the 10-year flood control plan put in place by the government of Macky Sall with an initial budget of 700 billion CFA, the execution of which was divided into three phases. The floods come a month after a density of dust floated over the Senegalese capital and other regions of the country seriously affecting the visibility.