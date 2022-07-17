Jihadist blow up two crucial bridges in Burkina Faso

Two bridges were blown up by armed groups in Burkina Faso on Friday night by suspected Jihadists in the West African nation.

The fighters blew up two crucial bridges raising fears that they intend to isolate the Sahel region.

The attackers destroyed the Woussé bridge, forcing a convoy that was supposed to supply the town of Djibo to return to Kongoussi. They also blew up again the Naré bridge, further disrupting transport in the area.

The bridge was attacked for the first time on June 30, but work was carried out to allow people to continue using the road before being blown up again on Friday night.

According to testimonies and images posted on social networks, it is now practically impossible to get from the capital to Dori.

The other bridge affected is the one located in the locality of Woussé, on the Kongoussi-Bourzanga road in the central north of Burkina Faso.

The destruction of part of this structure forced the convoy carrying supplies to the town of Djibo to turn back. The convoy was escorted by defense and security forces.

According to some NGOs, the roads linking Niamey and Ouagadougou, the main routes for imports and exports to the Gulf of Guinea countries, are no longer secure.