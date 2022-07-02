Liputa Fashion Show in DRC showcases African designers' latest collections

Designers, models and artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries presented their designs on Thursday (30 June 2022) night in Goma during the 8th edition of the Liputa Fashion Show.

The event to promote the fashion industry in the continent took place in eastern Congo -where conflict has caused death and mass displacement. This year more than ever, the show focused on supporting peace through fashion and arts, aiming to show that the region has much to offer.

"Tonight we presented our collection that is the diversity of colors, and in our collection, there are different colors and they are colors that bring joy and hope in the lives of all those people (victims of the conflict in the region) who have suffered so much," said Stella Nitryca, who together with Juliette Nitryca, presented their collection "All of Us Creating."

Due to the violence in the region, organizers were concerned that some individuals traveling from other countries would cancel their participation. That was not the case, explained David Gulu, coordinator of the Liputa Fashion Show.

"We did it (the fashion show) to show that despite the war and our situation, we still live! And fashion also participated in its own way for the peace in the East of the DRC and for Africa because our event preaches living together," he said, adding that people keep working to develop the region.

Designers from South Africa, Senegal, Central African Republic, and Congo as well as models and musicians from other countries, attended the show, all with a message of hope and strength.

"White people have brought barriers, the borders but we are one people, we have the same blood, the same color, we are together," said Olga Nganzi Samba-Panza, a designer from the Central African Republic.