Former Nigerian president Issoufou appointed mediator for Burkina Faso

Former Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou   -  
Former Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou is the new mediator for Burkina Faso.

Issoufou was appointed on Saturday at the end of the 6th extraordinary summit of ECOWAS held in Accra, capital of Ghana.

According to a press release issued after the meeting of Heads of State, the former president's mission is to "facilitate dialogue between all stakeholders".

At the heart of the matter is the duration of the transition period in Burkina Faso, currently set at 36 months by the Burkinabe military leadership.

In the meantime, the sub-regional organisation maintains the suspension of Burkina Faso from all its bodies until constitutional order is restored.

The situation will be re-assessed at the next meeting of ECOWAS set for July, 3rd.

