Pimp my ride, South Africa's vintage car makeover shop

In South Africa’s capital Johannesburg, a workshop is changing the image of vehicles on both their interior and exterior. This workshop is specialized in vehicle wraps and auto detailing.

For instance, this classic 1967 Ford Galaxie was stripped, restored and transformed into a head-turning retro car.

The modification process can turn any car into an amazing piece that suits the owner.

This idea has been termed as pimp my ride in South Africa and is quickly gaining popularity in an environment where cars are valued by the locals.

"When we are doing a restoration on an old classic car there is so much history that goes behind on the car, what we find out, how that car has been traveling through time and what we do to make it come alive again," said Robby Harrison, owner of Bling Wraps.

The vehicle owners always have an idea about the design they want and this includes color, material needed and even the type of wheels they need.

The owner of the classic 1967, owner Zeblon Vilakazi explains his childhood association with these vintage cars which began from childhood.

"You know because I was a youngster in the seventies so I remember growing up, I had all these uncles who were driving Valiants and Dodges so I don't think I really like cars but I have a fondness for those 1960s, 70s American cars," said Zeblon.

This modification is mostly done on cars of the older generation. It involves repainting the car and fitting it with better interior leather. Sometimes one can add up a pimp of colorful lights both in the interior and exterior.

"They (old cars) had a particular feel about them. I remember even as a youngster we used to drive from Katlehong in Germiston to Pretoria with lots of kids in the back so I have fond memories as a kid," said Zeblon.

Pimp my ride is a culture that has attracted many, especially the youths in the Southern African country that is also known for car spinning.