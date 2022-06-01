Ghana prepares to face Madagascar for AFCON qualifier

Ghana prepares to face Madagascar this Wednesday for the AFCON 2023 qualifier.

The team is headed by Captain Andre Ayew who is back in the squad after a two-game suspension.

"If you look at the recent games not a long time ago they have even beaten Nigeria so from this you can see what to expect. Everything can be possible in football. We are the favourites but as I said it's a different game. We have to break them", affirmed Otto Addo, Ghana's head coach.

Speaking ahead of the match, Madagascar's coach acknowledged the task ahead and reaffirmed his determination to win.

"We know the Ghanaian team by its individuality because there are only stars in the Ghanaian team. We have been following the Ghana team, including the double-header against Nigeria recently. I was in front of the TV when Ghana eliminated Nigeria. In relation to tomorrow's match, we will keep our way of doing things to ourselves, what we want to do. But it's true that we want to play this Ghanaian team which is made of great individuals and opt for small solutions that could allow us to go against their plans and score a goal", said Nicolas Dupuis, Madagascar's head coach.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic in their second group match on Sunday.