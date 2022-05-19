Global labour boss champions social protection for all workers {Business Africa}

The Chinese have popularised the belief that every crisis presents an inherent opportunity. In this edition of Business Africa, we find out how workers, businesses and economies are navigating several crises, both local and global.

Protecting workers amidst global crises

Workers all over the world are worried about the repercussions that the ongoing inflation trend may have on their employers and consequently their jobs.

Coming right after the disruptive Coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of company closures, mass lay-offs and abuse of workers’ rights looms large.

We spoke to the new head of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert F. Houngbo, to find out what can be done to protect workers.

Making DRC’s minerals work for its people

The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of mineral wealth.

And yet, like many other African countries, the majority of the people of DRC live in abject poverty, a stark contrast to their country’s wealth.

As demand for DRC’s minerals like cobalt increases, we explore possible solutions that need to be implemented by African governments to ensure that proceeds from mineral exploitation trickle down to every citizen.

Zambia’s thriving ride-hailing sector

In Zambia, the entry of a new player in the ride-hailing business has caused some disruption.

While the customers are loving the Russian Yango app for its affordability, the home-grown Ulendo which has been a monopoly in the industry for the last 4 years is worried.

We explore the possibilities that competition brings to mobility in this Southern African nation.