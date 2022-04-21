Welcome to Africanews

Chinese aid for South Africa flood relief, an exchange for a bigger offer?

FILE - Residents wade through flood water around their homes after heavy rain in Antananarivo, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Devastating floods in South Africa this week,   -  
Alexander Joe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

The Chinese embassy in South Africa has donated $66 396 to the South African government following the devastating floods that have killed nearly 443 people, according to a latest report by the AFP.

The Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong said the donation was part of its efforts to support South African people affected by the disaster in KwaZulu-Natal province.

With thousands of residents displaced, properties and infrastructure destroyed through the floods, it is not clear the exact amount needed for rebuilding the affected areas.

Whiles some citizens have argued that the Chinese government could have done better, others are also of the opinion the conation could be an exchange for something bigger.

“For 1mil they will get 100 back” @MarcusPapiah1 twitted.

"Oh noooo. Money from China. In exchange for what?" @SeabelaL said in a twitt.

China is not the first country to make a donation to South Africa in support of its flood relief effort.

The African Union Tuesday also announced a $150,000 donation from its emergency fund to serve the same purpose.

63 people are still reported missing as the search continues, according to authorities.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week declared a national state of emergency after a cabinet meeting on Monday evening.

Additional sources • Twitter

