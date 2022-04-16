Former Burkinabe ruling party backs authorities and calls for reconciliation

The party of former Burkinabe ruler Blaise Compaoré urged all citizens to support national reconciliation. In Ouagadougou, CDC leader Eddie Komboïgo, called Burkina's "daughters and sons [...] to advance in the fight for development."

The party of former Burkinabe ruler Blaise Compaoré urged all citizens to support national reconciliation.

On Friday, the leader of the Congress for Democracy and Progress party CDP, Eddie Komboïgo, called Burkina's daughters and sons to "resolutely embark on a journey towards true reconciliation to advance in the fight for development". The CDP therefore chose to back the transitional authorities.

Komboïgo statement comes after the historic Sankara trial. Former president Blaise Compaoré was sentenced in absentia, to life in prison for murdering the panafricanist icon in 1987.

The former ruling party regretted calls by Compaoré's opponents who asked the authorities to not consider presidential pardon or amnesty.

Blaise Compaoré is exiled in Ivory Coast. Lawyers representing the Sankara family demanded former president Compaoré be extradited to serve his sentence.