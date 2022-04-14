UK’s Rwanda plan for migrants splits opinion in Dover

People in Dover, Britain’s closest port to the European mainland have reacted to the UK government’s newly-announced plan to send some migrants to Rwanda.

A "scandalously ill-conceived idea" that "will cause suffering".The reaction of human rights associations have been multiplying since London's announcement to send illegal migrants to Rwanda... Reaction also in the streets of Dover, the closest British port to the European continent.

In sharp contrast with the government's move, 73 years old Mike Allan, said, "Well I think it's absolutely ridiculous. It's going to cost a lot more money in the long-run. Those countries are not very safe anyway. In Rwanda only a few years ago there was complete genocide. So I think it's completely crazy."

On the contrary, Robert Anstice, a retiree thinks all migrants should not be treated the same. "I certainly believe that the economic migrants should be sent back. You know, the young lads who are coming from places where they shouldn't be coming from. I certainly believe they should be sent back. But… back where they came from, not back to a completely different country," he said.

The Uk has its share of social issues that remain unsolved even though the resources are there. All human beings should live a dignified life. "We do have a lot of social issues in our country ourselves - homelessness, etc. - and we do need to be looking to address those problems. But I feel that every human being has the right to a safe haven. We are a safe haven, we do have the resources, so we should be using them," said Heather Ashton, a mental health worker.

By sending asylum seekers more than 6,000 kilometres away, the British government wants to discourage candidates from leaving for the UK. The contraversial deal will save countless lives from human trafficking and disrupt the business of people-smuggling gangs, according to PM Boris Johnson.