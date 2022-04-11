Cameroonian Joel Embiid wins NBA scoring title

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid pulls in a rebound during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, March 16, 2022, in Cleveland, U.S. -
By Camille Pauvarel
and Africanews
USA
Joel Embiid won his fist NBA scoring title, becoming the first center to lead in that category in over 20 years and the first ever foreign player to do so.
The cameroonian basketball star averaged 30.6 points per game this season.
Embiid made an impressive final push scoring at least 41 points in three of his final four regular-season games.
The 28 year-old athlete from Yaounde has been playing with Philadelphia 76ers since 2014.
In their final regular season game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the Sixers won the match 118 to 106.
They finished fourth in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will be facing the Toronto Raptors next.
