NBA: All-Star Joel Embiid misses game-winning shot

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

All-Star Joel Embiid missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer of regulation and the Philadelphia 76ers went on to fall 112-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Saturday (27 February).

"You know, I got the ball in my spot. You know, it doesn't matter where I caught the ball, I still got to my spot, and that's the shot I take 1,000 times. I've been making it all season and that's my shot and I've been working on it. It's unfortunate I missed it, so what? But you move on, you learn from it. The next time there is an opportunity I'm sure I'm going to make it," Embiid told reporters after the match.

The Cavaliers earned their first road win since 7 January at Memphis and No. 4 on the season. They got it against a Sixers team that had a 14-2 home record entering the evening.

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 13 rebounds to lead Philadelphia.

