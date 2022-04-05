Zimbabwe interest rate at all time high as Russia-Ukraine war forces policy measures

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's central bank says it has raised its main policy rate from 60 percent to a record 80 percent in an attempt to contain inflation
The interest rate is currently the highest in the world and at an all-time record for the southern African country, according to the financial agency Bloomberg.
The country's runaway inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine and soaring commodity prices reached 72.7% in March, up from 66.11% a month earlier.
In a statement on Monday, the southern African nation's central bank said rising oil, gas and fertilizer prices were "inevitably having a negative impact on production costs" and "destabilizing the foreign exchange market".
Zimbabwe's economy has been in deep crisis for more than 20 years, with international donors withdrawing because of unsustainable debt.
The rise in the price of basic commodities has recently been aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine, while Russia is the country's main supplier of wheat.
01:00
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
01:00
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol
02:00
Ukrainian army regains control of the town of Bucha
01:00
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
01:05
Mozambique: Muslims in Cabo Delgado begin Ramadan praying for war victims
02:08
Cameroonian refugee asks for same treatment as ukrainians in the US