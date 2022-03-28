"A land of opportunity": The DRC promotes its huge potential at Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE and DRC Business Forum have taken place in Dubai where Congolese ministers highlighted the economic benefits of expanding their trade and development opportunities.

Jean-Lucien Bussa Tongba, Minister of Foreign Trade, DRC told Euronews,

"A land of opportunity"

“It's often said the Democratic Republic of Congo is a land of opportunity,” adding: “The country has immense potential, but it has not yet been transformed and has not been sufficiently explored and exploited.”

It came as dignitaries celebrated the DRC National Day at Dubai Expo 2020. Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi, was among those marking the occasion and said: "We wanted to bring the Democratic Republic of the Congo with all its assets to Dubai because we know this is a hub for meetings and that it is possible to present the Democratic Republic of the Congo, like a mirror, providing solutions and assets to help the world overcome the challenges that it faces."

The DRC is the second-largest country in Africa with a population of more than 80 million people.

The country is best known for its mining industry but it is also keen to expand its agricultural sector too. The DRC imports most of its basic products, and although it has 80 million hectares of land, only 10 percent is currently exploited.

Anthony Nkinzo, Managing Director of the National Agency for Investment Promotion, DRC said,

"The DRC is diversifying its investments. We have the mines, of course, but the most important thing is the agro-industry. We have the energy, we already have some infrastructure and others that are being set up, but also new information technologies, digital; and we have tourism and of course education and health. These different sectors are going to develop the growth of our country."

A country of culture and tradition

As well as its trade and industry, the DRC is also steeped in culture and heritage. The country, which is home to the world's second-largest rainforest is a reservoir of biodiversity. It is also the birthplace of Rumba.

International Congolese-French singer-songwriter and rapper Gims is one of the DRC’s cultural ambassadors. He performed a special gig in celebration of the Expo 2020 national day festivities. Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication and Media, DRC told Euronews, “It was very good for him to show to the world that Congolese musicians can make Arab people and Western people dance.”