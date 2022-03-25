Senegal creates international panel on investment as World Water Forum closes in Dakar

Senegal has announced the "creation of a high-level international panel on investment in water in Africa". Minister of Water Serigne Mbaye Thiam announced the creation of the panel at the closing ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar on Friday.

"The objective of the panel is to develop concrete ways to mobilise $30 billion per year until 2030 to implement the African Water Investment Programme and to close the existing water investment gap in the African continent." Serigne Mbaye Thiam, said at the closing ceremony.

"On behalf of the Head of State, President Macky Sall, Chairperson of the African Union, I hereby announce the official establishment of an international high-level panel on water investments in Africa." he added.

The World Water forum under the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development" held multiple sessions over the course of this week, around four priority themes: water security and sanitation, water for rural development, cooperation, means and tools.

It is the first time a country in sub-Saharan Africa is hosting the forum.

In his opening speech, Senegalese president Macky Sall strongly insisted on the importance of water conservation, hoping that the issue remains at the heart of the international agenda. He also invited the international community to pay attention to water issues, and asked participants to do everything to meet the expectations of the forum.

Officials of international institutions, decision-makers and academics participated in the forum. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania buttressed the need for financing.

"We have heard numerous times mention of 114 billion dollars in the global market capital investment, excluding maintenance, which will be needed annually to close the gap for the population using safely and managing drinking water and sanitation services."

The just concluded 9th edition was initially planned to be held in March 2021 in Senegal, but it was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.