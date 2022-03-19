Defiant Kyiv residents arrange tulips display

Residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv came out to a central square in the sunshine on Friday to arrange some 1.5 million tulips in the shape of the country's coat of arms. Kyiv resident Oleksandr Malykhin told the Associated Press that locals are not afraid because they draw strength from their city, and will celebrate the onset of spring regardless of the Russian invasion of their country. Another resident, Anastasiya Zhuravlyova, said that the flowers will be taken to hospitals to cheer up the residents once their project has been completed.