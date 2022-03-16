Welcome to Africanews

Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy

Renowned Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revealed the "shaking foundation" of democracy as he unveils one of the biggest retrospectives of his work to date. Speaking at a press conference at the Albertina Modern gallery in Vienna, Ai says that no such exhibition to date has had such "broad coverage" of his work, which charts the evolution of his artistic practice and political activism over several decades.

