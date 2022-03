Dozens detained in Russia for protesting "military operation" in Ukraine

Russia detains more than 250 people for protesting its "military operations" in Ukraine, as the conflict continues for a third week. In the capital Moscow dozens were arrested in Manezhnaya square, close to the Kremlin. Police detain people in Saint-Petersburg at rally to protest against Russian military action in Ukraine. People can be seen being carried and walked away by police in riot gear.