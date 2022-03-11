South Africa, Mozambique presidents meet, discuss insurgency, cyclone

South African President Ramaphosa and his Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi have met and held talks in Pretoria. The neighbours discussed regional security, including the insurgency in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, as well as cyclone Gombe which is battering the north of the country.

They also agreed on a six monthly review of the implementation of a raft of agreements.

The meeting was part of the SA-Mozambique Bi-National Commission talks.

The two leaders discussed ways of strengthening political, economic and investment relations as well as the implementation of the over 70 bilateral agreements.

President Ramaphosa said they have tasked deputy ministers from their foreign departments to meet regularly to ensure the implementation of their agreements.

“One of the most outstanding aspects of our meeting today is that we are going to on a six-monthly track the progress that we are making in implementing the agreements that we have reached here today.

Our deputy ministers will fold their arm sleeves to make sure on a continuous basis, we implement the agreements that we have reached so that they do not stay on our shelves and make sure that indeed the projects and interventions that are going to form part of enriching this relationship are indeed followed and are implemented.”

For Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, this was a welcome development. "We accept this support, but understand that you can’t fight terrorism in an isolated form. This fact is borne out the results on the ground even though sporadic attacks have persisted. The reduction in terrorist attacks confirms the old truth that united we are stronger."

Mozambique is one of South Africa's top trading partners in the Southern region with key investments in the energy sector.