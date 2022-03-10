Libya opens center for migrants in Tripoli

Libya has opened a center for migrants on the airport road in Tripoli. Prime minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh in his opening speech on Wednesday stressed that it was imperative to take care of immigrants and provide them with appropriate conditions.

A statement from the prime minister's office posted on Facebook, there are medical clinics, gyms, as well as departments with technological equipment needed for immigrants to communicate with their families at the center.

Irregular male immigrants from Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia will be accommodated in the center according to Libyan Organization for Combating Irregular Migration.

The number of irregular migrants in Libya reached 700,000 at the end of last year

In recent years, the north African nation has become one of the important points of transition to Europe for irregular African migrants fleeing poverty and conflict.

According to the statement of the International Organization for Migration, about 1500 irregular migrants drowned in the Mediterranean in 2021.

NGOs and human rights activists, as well as United Nations officials, frequently point out that most of the suffering and deaths along the central Mediterranean route are preventable.