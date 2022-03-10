Welcome to Africanews

Cases surge in Nigeria as 60 Ukraine returnees test positive

By Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria announced a surge in Covid-19 infections a day after registering the lowest daily figure recorded since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control announced only two cases had been recorded in the country.

On Tuesday the health authorities recorded 118 new infections.

The surge in the numbers is partly explained by the arrival last Friday of 772 evacuees from Ukraine currently at war with Russia.

Of these, at least 60 tested positive for coronavirus.

The death toll still stands at 3,142, while the infection toll has increased to 254,777 cases.

