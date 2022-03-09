Mozambique's CFV Beira beat Senegal's DUC

Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira beat Senegal's Dakar Universite Club on Tuesday to record their first win in the 2022 Basketball Africa League season.

The DUC dominated until half-time but the Mozambican players returned to the game determined to win.

The final score was 98 - 92, a first victory for the Mozambican side.

Last Saturday, the Students were also defeated by Guinea's Seydou Legacy Athletic Club in the opening match of the season.