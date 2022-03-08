Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mauritania accuses Mali's army of "crimes"

Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Mauritanian Foreign minister.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mauritania

The Mauritanian Foreign ministry accused the Malian army of crimes against its nationals, on Tuesday.

The ministry summoned the Malian ambassador to protest the recurring acts.

The move came after Mauritanians civilians disappeared in unclear circumstances at the border region of Adel Bagrou.

Audio files allegedly recorded by eyewitnesses circulating on social media directly incriminated Mali’s army.

In January, seven Mauritanians died in the same region and after an inquiry, Bamako said there was no evidence linking its army to the deaths.

However, tensions didn't subside.

Dozens of people demonstrated in near the presidency in Nouakchott, demanding an end to the disappearances.

Since ECOWAS sanctions hit Mali, the transitional authorities had found in Mauritania a privileged partener.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..