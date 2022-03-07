Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge

Ukrainians flee south towards Kyiv across a bombed-out bridge as Russian forces continue to bombard the town of Irpin, northwest of the capital. "I am evacuating people from under the bridge... People are crossing on foot and getting bombed there" Vasyli, a volunteer driver and chaplain recounts, whilst Oleksandr Markushyn, the Mayor of Bucha, claims the evacuation has been "greatly hindered by the Russian invaders firing" on the rescue effort.