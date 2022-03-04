Siege of Djibo in Burkina Faso is a potential humanitarian disaster

Former residents of Djibo in northern Burkina Faso have warned about the dire humanitarian situation in the town that has been under siege by groups of extremists for at least two weeks.

According to reports from local inhabitants who managed to escape, armed groups have expelled people from the outskirts of the town where an estimated 200,000 live.

The extremists have reportedly cut off access and are stopping residents from leaving the town that is also the capital of the Soum province.

Speaking to the press last weekend in the capital, Ouagadougou, some Djibo residents said that the lack of water and food could soon create an humanitarian disaster.