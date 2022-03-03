Harden shines in Philly home debut with 26 pts to help beat the Knicks

James Harden saw the fake beards dangling from chins, oversized cutouts of his head waving above outstretched arms and heard 76ers fans shouting from the stands that they loved him.

Harden knew from his first step on the court that his nearly 14-month, three-team journey - that he in large part orchestrated - brought him exactly where he wanted to play.

“I just wanted to come out there and show my love back,” Harden said.

Harden had a packed house in a frenzy from the moment he was introduced as “making his Philadelphia home debut,” then flashed his MVP form with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 123-108 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points.

But the night belonged to the Beard.

The Sixers moved to 3-0 with Harden in the lineup and his dynamic duo hookup with Embiid has suddenly stamped the Sixers as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.