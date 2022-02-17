Protests in Brussels outside European council as 6th EU -Africa summit takes off

Nationals of the DRC, Ethiopia and the Comoros living in Belgium and coming from other European countries all had the same objective this Thursday, a few meters from the European Council in Brussels- They staged a protest to denounce the political and social situation in their countries.

The Congolese were the first to make themselves heard in front of mobilized security forces and blocking access to the Council. Their demands were about what they described as the balkanization of the Congo. On the banners they waved, "Congo is united and indivisible, no to the occupation of Kongo-Zaire or Don't touch my land".

Another reason for their anger was Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whom they accused of having betrayed Africa. An international criminal tribunal for the DR Congo must be set up to try those who have been killing and raping our women for years, the protesters chanted.

Opponents of the war in Tigray also spoke out, denouncing war crimes in this region of Ethiopia, which has been in the grip of a deadly armed conflict for over a year. They called for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the conflict, accusing them of killings and sexual abuse of women.

Among the many messages: with the humanitarian situation increasingly critical, with millions of people and children dying of hunger, the international community cannot afford to look the other way.

-The rule of law has disappeared.

French President Emmanuel Macron particularly crystallized the anger of Comorians who decided to protest as the 6th summit of African leaders opened. "Macron is responsible for all the misfortunes that hit the Comoros. He is among those who congratulated President Azali Assoumani shortly after his re-election in a masquerade of a vote last year. Today all voices that dare to speak out are forced into exile because of the repression against them or sent to prison," said Ibrahim Mohamed, a politician who fled the country.

They demanded the release of political prisoners, who are being held without trial and vowed to protest until "the rule of law is restored to the Comoros.