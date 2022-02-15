Nigerian drivers continue to face a shortage of fuel

Nigeria
A week after the first reports of adulterated fuel, Nigeria's national oil company, NNPC, is still trying to remove the contaminated product from petrol stations across the country.
The company accused four traders of importing a large quantity of adulterated fuel that several motorists blame for damaging their vehicles.
The shortage of fuel has created chaos in Nigeria's main cities, Abuja and Lagos, with queues of cars outside petrol stations stretching for hundreds of metres.
The lack of fuel has also led to an increase in the price of public transport in several cities.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer but despite all the oil it extracts most of the fuel used has to be imported.
The countries' four oil refineries are either not operating or operating below capacity.
00:55
Israel Adesanya remains undefeated after topping Whittaker
Go to video
Amapiano: "Big boys anthem", "Ameno" hits global record 10 billion views on TikTok
02:27
Survivor of human-trafficking, Bilal Fawaz, makes pro boxing debut
Go to video
FGM Heavy on Nigeria, as World Calls for an end to the practice
Go to video
Three found, seven missing, after Nigeria oil vessel fire
11:09
Can Nigeria look beyond oil? [Business Africa]