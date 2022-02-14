Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day

Couples flocked to Paris on Monday to celebrate Valentine's Day against a romantic backdrop that lovers dream about around the world. Dozens of tourists stood with their backs to the Eiffel Tower, their hands locked in the form of a heart. An engineer from Rome, Matteo Di Pomponio, surprised his fiancé with a trip to celebrate their engagement in the City of Love. "What better city than Paris to celebrate love", the young man told the Associated Press. "There was this idea to make this trip and I'm really happy that I was able to make this surprise happen." Next to them, 26-year-old Meli Figun posed with roses for her photographer boyfriend. For the young Argentinean, the city's romantic appeal is more than just a cliché. "When you are in love you enjoy in another way I think", Figun said. "You see the magic of things and that's the most important. If you are positive and you want to see something beautiful, you will see something beautiful." Ines Smaili and Badr Guerouali moved to Paris from Morocco and lived there many years before relocating to Lyon. The couple gladly posed outside a florist engulfed in a sea of red roses but for both, the city's aura had somewhat faded.