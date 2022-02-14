Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scores hat-trick on Sunday

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Peter Dejong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Ivory Coast

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scored a hat-trick on Sunday as Dutch league leaders Ajax won 5 - 0 against Twente in Amsterdam.

The Ivorian player has scored 16 goals in only 19 Dutch league matches.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the match.

Haller followed through 21 minutes later with the remaining two goals scored in the second half.

Twente's defender also scored an own goal.

Even so, the result could have been worse for the team from Enschede as Ajax's captain, Dusan Tadic, missed a penalty in the second half.

Sebastien Haller is also a Champions League topscorer with a record 10 goals in 6 games.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..