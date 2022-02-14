Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scores hat-trick on Sunday

-
Copyright © africanewsPeter Dejong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Africanews
Ivory Coast
Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scored a hat-trick on Sunday as Dutch league leaders Ajax won 5 - 0 against Twente in Amsterdam.
The Ivorian player has scored 16 goals in only 19 Dutch league matches.
Midfielder Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the match.
Haller followed through 21 minutes later with the remaining two goals scored in the second half.
Twente's defender also scored an own goal.
Even so, the result could have been worse for the team from Enschede as Ajax's captain, Dusan Tadic, missed a penalty in the second half.
Sebastien Haller is also a Champions League topscorer with a record 10 goals in 6 games.
Go to video
Morocco: Hakim Ziyech quits National Team
01:00
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
01:00
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
01:44
French Defence chief pledges support for Ivorian armed forces
Go to video
The AFCON 2021 chronicles, all you need to know
01:00
Senegalese celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations victory in Dakar