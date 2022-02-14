Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scores hat-trick on Sunday

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller scored a hat-trick on Sunday as Dutch league leaders Ajax won 5 - 0 against Twente in Amsterdam.

The Ivorian player has scored 16 goals in only 19 Dutch league matches.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the match.

Haller followed through 21 minutes later with the remaining two goals scored in the second half.

Twente's defender also scored an own goal.

Even so, the result could have been worse for the team from Enschede as Ajax's captain, Dusan Tadic, missed a penalty in the second half.

Sebastien Haller is also a Champions League topscorer with a record 10 goals in 6 games.