African Union chief meets Sudan's Burhan

Head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan met with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki in Khartoum on Sunday to discuss the political issues in Sudan.

Sudanese International Relation's Expert, Dr. Al Rasheed Ibrahim said "any agreement or initiative" will support the stability strategy in Africa.

"This will support the dialogue that was started by Mr. Volker (Perthes, Special Representative for the United Nations Secretary-General) and was supported by the Sovereign Council," he added.

Faki will meet also with the opposition parties to listen to their views during his two-day visit to the country.

There have been near-daily demonstrations in Sudan since October when the army mounted a coup and dissolved the civilian administration headed by Abdalla Hamdok.

Dozens of people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on protests.