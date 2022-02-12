Libyans protest appointment on new Prime Minister

civil war in Libya
Protesters gathered in Tripoli on Friday after the country's east-based parliament named a new prime minister.
The appointment of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, as head of a new interim government, has reignited divisions in the war-torn country.
In the Libyan capital, protesters voiced their opposition against the move to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as prime minister.
They called for the parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk that appointed him to be dissolved.
The decision by the east-based lawmakers has raised fears of a return to the divisions in Libya, which plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed 2011 uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
In April 2019, east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to capture Tripoli, where the U.N.-supported government is based.
Hifter's campaign collapsed after Turkey and Qatar stepped up their military support for the Tripoli government with hundreds of Turkish soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
01:29
Libya PM rejects move by parliament to replace him
01:07
Libya lawmakers meet to coordinate roadmap after elections delayed
00:56
Libya parliament to replace interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah
00:43
UN: Libya elections could be held in June
02:00
Libyans express frustrations after presidential election delays
01:25
Libya's electoral commission proposes January 24 for delayed polls