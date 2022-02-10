Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe ready for six more cyclones

A truck tries to drive past a fallen tree following the passage of cyclone Batsirai that completely obstructed the RN25 leading to Mananjary, on February 8, 2022 in Antsenavol   -  
Copyright © africanews
RIJASOLO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Zimbabwe

Six more tropical cyclones are likely to hit Zimbabwe before the end of the rainy season.

local government minister, July Moyo said this on Wednesday during a cyclone recovery project ceremony in Harare.

Zimbabwe, during this rainy season, had two cyclones, ANA which left a trail of destruction and Batsirai which fortunately dissipated. Minister Moyo said predictions by the Meteorological Services Department have been accurate so far.

"According to Meteorological Services Department (MSD) there is a projection of six more cyclones during the remainder of the current rainy season. Thus, a robust mechanism for monitoring natural phenomena cannot be over emphasised; And their predíctions have been very accurate," said Minister Moyo.

Destructions caused during the rainfall season is not new in Zimbabwe. In the past, social, physical and economic infrastructure has been affected. However, tropical storm Ana has made matters worst causing 1557 houses partially damaged between the 2021-2022 rainy seasons. Minister Moyo stated.

The government says it is ready for the projected cyclones.

"We are more than ready for these cyclones. it is our department together with other partners from outside the country who have identified the cyclones." said the deputy minister of environment, climate, tourism and hospitality industry, Barbara Rwodzi.

