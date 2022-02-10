Welcome to Africanews

Jailbreak: Prisoners on the run in Ethiopia

A handout picture released by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) shows a guard opening a cell door at the Shangil Tobaya prison in northern Darfur on   -  
ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

About half of the inmates who escaped from a prison in Ethiopia on Wednesday morning are still on the run.

130 inmates broke out of the jail in the town of Nefas Mewcha in the Amhara region.

They were aided by those claiming to be members of the Fano militia that has been fighting alongside the government in the war against rebels in the neighbouring region of Tigray.

The regional police commissioner, Tekola Ayifokeru, says the armed men, who travelled in three vehicles, looted a weapons warehouse.

the police commander said 65 prisoners had been captured, 16 attackers killed and three policemen had been injured.

The commander said that a similar attempt was made last week on a prison about 325km (200 miles) southwest of Nefas Mewcha in the city of Finote Selam.

Inmates from that facility had then been transferred to Nefas Mewcha, where it is suspected they used mobile phones smuggled into the jail to organise the prison break.

