South Africa changes Covid-19 rules

South African authorities have announced that people who test positive to Covid-19 and show no symptoms are no longer required to isolate.

The country has also reduced from 10 to seven the number of days of isolation for those who show symptoms.

According to a statement issued by the health authorities, there has been a substantial increase in the number of people with immunity against Covid-19.

The announcement coincided with the re-opening of schools this Tuesday and the removal of the 1m social distancing rule.

South Africa has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid infections and over 9,000 deaths, the highest rate on the continent.